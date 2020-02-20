Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three teenagers are in jail in connection to the murder of aspiring fashion designer Marcus Johnson.
St. Paul police believe they shot and killed the 19 year old late Saturday night near North Kennard Street and Ross Avenue in the Western Hazel Park neighborhood. First responders found Johnson laying in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police arrested three people – ages 18, 17 and 16 – in connection to Johnson’s death on Thursday.
No criminal charges have been filed against them yet, and police have not provided their thoughts on the possible motive.
Johnson, who was a graduate of St. Agnes School, had created his own clothing brand, which he called “Splash.”
