MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health says influenza remains widespread in the state.
According to figures from MDH, 10 more people in the state died from the flu in the week ending in Feb. 15, which brings the total to 58 for the flu season. Another child also died, bringing the number to two pediatric deaths in the season.
Hospitalizations reduced slightly, with 307 hospitalizations reported last week. That’s compared to 339 hospitalizations the previous week. That brings the total number of people hospitalized to 2,362
School outbreaks also lowered, with 60 outbreaks reported last week. That’s compared to 77 school outbreaks in the previous week. There are 762 school outbreaks reported so far this season.
The median age for those who have died from the flu this season is 74 years old.
For more, read the MDH report.
