MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police want the public’s help to find a man they believe is responsible for a string of assaults.
The latest attempted assault happened Tuesday at about 10:30 a.m. in the Dinkytown district of Minneapolis, near the University of Minnesota. A woman was sitting in the driver’s side of her car near 6th Street and 10th Avenue Southeast when a man approached and attempted to pull her into the back seat. She fought him off, and he ran away.
Police believe the description she gave matched that of other suspects in attempted sexual assaults all across the city.
“The suspect is described as a white male, 30 or 40 years of age, with a possible beard, wearing a hoodie pulled up over his head. He was wearing dark-colored pants,” Public Information Officer John Elder said. “We believe this individual is responsible for similar assaults in metro Minneapolis since 2018.”
Police say they are looking at all attempted sexual assaults across the city. The attacks are not specific to one part of Minneapolis.
People are being urged to be alert at all times, and to report any suspicious activity, or anyone lurking, to police.
