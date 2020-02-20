Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 30-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon after his pickup collided with a semi in west-central Minnesota.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Highway 210, just east of Fergus Falls. A Ford pickup going east entered on-coming traffic and slammed into the semi.
Killed was Jacob Gappa, of Parkers Prairie. Troopers say he was not wearing a seat belt. It’s unknown if alcohol was a factor.
The semi driver, a 45-year-old man from Melrose, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash, troopers say.
