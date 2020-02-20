Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There are so many challenges to raising children, it’s easy to make mistakes at times.
Now, a new survey on parenting shows the average parent makes about 221 little mistakes a year — that adds up to nearly 4,000 by age 18.
The top parenting mistakes were too much screen time, followed by accidentally teaching them cuss words and then letting them watch something age inappropriate.
