MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thousands of Twin Cities janitors represented by the SEIU Local 26 union say they’re ready to walk off the job.
The commercial cleaners are planning to strike for one day some time next week.
The union says it want a raise, six paid sick days, and a eco-friendly training program to help combat climate change.
A lawyer representing the businesses where the janitors work released a statement saying, in part, “The employers are disappointed that the union has chosen to break off negotiations. … We look forward to getting back to the bargaining process.”
The next scheduled negotiation date is next Friday.
