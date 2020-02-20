MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While city leaders say progress has been made at a recycling plant fire, Homeowners have concerns about air quality.
The fire at the Northern Metal Recycling plant began Tuesday morning and crews are still on scene monitoring hot spots.
The sight of smoke wafting from the site of the fire this week had many in the Twin Cities concerned about the direction the winds would be taking it.
WCCO director of meteorology Mike Augustyniak has taken a look at the computer model projections to figure out where the air over Becker is likely to be carried into next morning.
Augustyniak said there are a few potential pathways he’s monitoring.
“One northern route would bring that smoke and dirty air over Baldwin, as far north as Grantsburg, Wisconsin by tomorrow morning. If it heads a little farther south, it could impact cities like Cambridge and North Branch, Athens, maybe even Chisago City and East Bethel on the far southern fringe. Of course it all depends on whether or not this fire flares up again, whether or not these cities see any smoke.”
A number of air quality tests were taken today by different agencies. Nearly two dozen fire departments have been working at the site since Tuesday morning.
