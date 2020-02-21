Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people were hurt Friday evening after a METRO Green Line train struck a vehicle in St. Paul.
Metro Transit officials say it happened at about 5 p.m. near the intersection of St. Albans Street and University Avenue. The male driver had to be extricated from the vehicle. His condition is not clear. His female passenger was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators believe the driver may have attempted an illegal U-turn before the crash.
Green Line service was delayed for about 90 minutes. No one on the train was hurt.
