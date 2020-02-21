Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Crews are battling a fire early Friday morning at a building in the industrial area of north Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Crews are battling a fire early Friday morning at a building in the industrial area of north Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews began battling the flames in the building on the 3700 block of Washington Avenue North around 5 a.m.
The building is next to a recently-closed mushroom plant and crews had to clear pallets and mushroom production equipment to reach the fire.
Fire officials say crews will likely be on the scene for several hours.
You must log in to post a comment.