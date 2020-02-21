Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul teachers have voted in favor of going on strike.
The teachers’ union says a strike date will be announced next week.
They’ve been negotiating with the school district since last spring over requests like mental health staff and interpreters in schools.
The union last went on strike in 1946.
The superintendent released a statement Thursday night, saying: “We are extremely disappointed our educators continue down a path toward a strike. Our students, families, coworkers and community expect all of us to work together and avoid a strike, and that’s what I am committed to doing.”
