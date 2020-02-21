MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Oil refinery workers were evacuated Thursday due to concerns of a tower collapse at Husky Energy in Superior, Wisconsin.
According to CBS3 Duluth, employees were working on a tower on the south end of the refinery when they reported hearing a “pop,” thus pointing out a flaw in the tower’s structural integrity.
Husky Energy has been undergoing a rebuild of the structure following an explosion and fire in April 2018, that prompted a widespread evacuation of the area.
“At this time there is no risk of fire, explosion, release of any chemical, or other danger to the public,” Superior Police said in a news release. “To be clear, even in a scenario where the tower collapses there is nothing around the tower which could be struck which would cause a danger to the community.”
Police are investigating the situation and plan to find a solution. In the meantime, police closed Stinson Avenue, a nearby street, until further notice as a precautionary measure.
You must log in to post a comment.