Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Every month, Mike Augustyniak goes in search of the newest hotspots in the Twin Cities, and learns the secrets behind their best cocktails. This month, he goes to Minneapolis’ Manny’s Steakhouse and shares how to make one of their fantastic cocktails.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Every month, Mike Augustyniak goes in search of the newest hotspots in the Twin Cities, and learns the secrets behind their best cocktails. This month, he goes to Minneapolis’ Manny’s Steakhouse and shares how to make one of their fantastic cocktails.
Manny’s Manhattan
- 4.5 oz Far North Spirits’ Roknar Rye
- 2 oz Drapo Rosso Sweet Vermouth
- 1 oz Amaro Nonino
Instructions
Combine all ingredients in a shaker tin with ice. Shake briefly (2-3 seconds), then strain into a chilled martini or large coupe glass.
Manny’s is located in the W Minneapolis – Foshay Tower. Voted one of the “10 Best Steakhouses in the World” by Men’s Journal, and the home of the Best Steak Dinner by WCCO viewers, portions are large – including the cocktails. Please eat and drink responsibly.
You must log in to post a comment.