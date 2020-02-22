Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office says a 30-year-old man had to be airlifted to a hospital after being struck by a tractor in southwestern Minnesota on Friday night.
His current condition is not known at this time.
Sheriff’s deputies were notified of the incident, on 210th Avenue in Hanley Falls, around 9:30 p.m. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene.
Authorities have not released information about what may have caused the collision.
