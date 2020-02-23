BECKER, Minn. (AP/WCCO) — Officials say a fire spotted earlier this week at a metal recycling factory in Becker has been extinguished.
A release by Becker police states that private firefighters hired by the company put out the last of the blaze Saturday at the Northern Metal Recycling facility.
The fire that burned for days after it was spotted Tuesday sent up plumes of smoke and led the state to shut down the company because of what officials called “imminent and substantial danger” to the public.
The state Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate the cause of the fire.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is also “monitoring the ambient air for particulate matter,” at four locations near the plant.
Just on Friday night, Governor Walz criticized Northern Metals for the impact that the facility has had on the environment, saying that he “doesn’t trust the company.” Representative Ilhan Omar has also said that the plant should be held “criminally liable.”
