MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says the right man is in jail in a murder case that has returned to the spotlight due to the presidential candidacy of Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.
Freeman released his response to questions surrounding the murder of 11-year-old Tyesha Edwards. A bullet flew into her home and killed her back in 2002.
Myon Burrell was convicted of the crime, but earlier this month the American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota called for another investigation after an Associated Press report raised questions about the case.
Klobuchar was the Hennepin County attorney at the time. Some have demanded she drop out of the presidential race.
“This was solid police investigation and prosecution,” Freeman said. “Amy Klobuchar was not the trial attorney on the case. It should not be treated like a political football. This office will continue to focus on the facts and will not let the politics of the moment influence that review of the facts.”
Freeman says Burrell had two different alibis during the initial investigation, and now there is a possible third alibi that was provided by two people who claim he was with them at the time of the shooting.
