Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office reports that a 61-year-old man was killed after losing control of his snowmobile and striking a group of trees Saturday evening.
The incident happened around 8:50 p.m. on a state trail about a half a mile off Fox Glenn Drive in Fifty Lakes.
According to the sheriff’s office, the driver, identified as David Alan Walter of Fridley, Minnesota was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.