MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man killed in a plane crash near Rogers on Saturday is being identified as Scott Wagner.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s office says a single engine plane crashed around 11 a.m., inside the Crow-Hassan Park Reserve in Rogers.
Wagner Garden Centers now writes on social media that Scott Wagner — the man who the plane was registered to — has died. Wagner was a co-owner and operator for Wagner’s Greenhouses. He leaves behind a wife and two children.
An investigation into the crash has been handed off to the National Transportation Safety Board. Wagner Garden Centers says it will share additional information about the incident when it becomes available.
