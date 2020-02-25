Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Blaine reported an unusual pair of arrests connected to a DWI traffic stop last weekend.
Police said that the stop resulted in the driver being arrested for driving while intoxicated, but the driver’s passenger soon joined in on the action.
The passenger, police said, put the vehicle in reverse during the traffic stop, which then caused the vehicle to run into the officer’s squad car.
That person was also arrested for DWI, police said.
“Fact: One does not have to be in the driver’s seat of a vehicle to be arrested for DWI,” the department reported. “As long as one is in physical control of the vehicle, they may be arrested for DWI if impaired.”
