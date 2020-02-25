MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Minnesota lawmaker says the state should abolish daylight saving time.
State Senator Mary Kiffmeyer (R-District 30) introduced a bill to end the time-keeping practice on Tuesday.
She wants daylight saving time to be in effect year round, meaning it would always be lighter in the evenings, but darker in the mornings.
Kiffmeyer says the change is needed because the current custom can cause harmful effects.
“The incidents of heart attacks goes up dramatically during springing forward and falling back. Accidents also increase. Even pets are affected by the one-hour change. About every facet of your life, asthmatic attacks, these are documented things that effect all ages,” Kiffmeyer said.
Some studies have also found that when it gets dark early, children become less active.
The idea is dependent on the federal government first passing a bill that would allow states to make the change.
Kiffmeyer says Minnesota is not the only state considering the move. Her bill passed out of a subcommittee on Tuesday morning.
Daylight Saving Time will begin on Sunday, March 8.
