MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An Air Force veteran is walking from Minnesota to Florida to raise money for the Wounded Warrior Project.
According to CBS-affiliate WHBF in Illinois, Jerry Meadows is walking almost 1,700 with his oxygen tank to the Wounded Warriors Project headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida.
“I want veterans to know there’s people still out there that are willing to do such things in order to keep them in a positive direction,” Meadows said.
Meadows says he not only wants to help raise awareness and funds for the veteran organization, he also wanted to show that those with disabilities can overcome obstacles.
“I want this to be an inspiration to anybody that’s suffering any type of disability. It’s really not a full disability until you admit that it is,” he said.
Meadows is being accompanied by his wife, Virginia, who is following him in their 1996 Ford van.
The pair says they go about 10 to 14 miles a day, and expect to be in Jacksonville by September or October.
