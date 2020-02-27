Primary Guide:Click here to learn all about the candidates in Super Tuesday's presidential primary.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Ameer Green Jr., Deadly Shooting, Downtown Minneapolis, Local TV, Minneapolis News, Rouge at The Lounge


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis nightclub will remain closed through the weekend after a deadly shooting early Sunday morning.

Rouge At The Lounge was supposed to re-open Thursday night after someone opened fire inside the club five days earlier — killing 23-year-old Ameer Green Jr. Another man was shot but survived.

(credit: CBS)

Police are still looking for the shooter. It is not clear how someone was able to get a gun inside the club.

Rouge says it is working with the city to update its security plan.

Comments