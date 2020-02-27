Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis nightclub will remain closed through the weekend after a deadly shooting early Sunday morning.
Rouge At The Lounge was supposed to re-open Thursday night after someone opened fire inside the club five days earlier — killing 23-year-old Ameer Green Jr. Another man was shot but survived.
Police are still looking for the shooter. It is not clear how someone was able to get a gun inside the club.
Rouge says it is working with the city to update its security plan.
