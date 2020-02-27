MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in St. Paul say a 7-year-old boy was struck by a motorist while he was attempting to board a school bus Thursday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6:30 a.m. on Robert Street just south of Plato Boulevard in the West Side neighborhood. Ramadan Ahmed Wailye was apparently crossing the street to get onto the bus when he was struck by a motorist in a pickup truck.

That driver, a 60-year-old man, is cooperating with police. Charges have not been filed.

He has a criminal record. In 2016, he was convicted for failing to stop at a sign, and in 2018, he was convicted for driving under the influence.

The boy was taken to the hospital in critical, but stable condition.

St. Paul Police investigating why this car hit a 7-year-old boy crossing the street as he was getting on a school bus. The boy is in critical condition. More on @WCCO at noon pic.twitter.com/uwXIqSBUMu — KatieSteiner (@KatieSteinertv) February 27, 2020

The school bus was from Pride Transportation Services. The bus was headed for Higher Ground Academy, where executive director Dr. Samuel Yigzaw said social workers and counselors were being made available all day for anyone who needed them.

The children who were on the bus were brought into a room for immediate counseling right after they arrived at the school.

The bus company representative said the school bus’ stop arm was extended at the time of the crash. There were two other children present at the time of the crash.