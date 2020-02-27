Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Surly Brewing Co. says that, after a dozen years, it’s suspending its popular Darkness Days event — for now.
In a recently posted blog, Surly officials noted that when they moved the venue from Brooklyn Center to Somerset, Wis. in 2018, it became “very apparent that this event needs to happen here in Minnesota.”
Unfortunately, they argue, Minnesota law prevents them from doing so: “Currently, laws prohibit breweries that brew more than 20,000 barrels to sell growlers directly to consumers.”
Surly cited the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild’s efforts to change state laws so that any brewer could sell growlers.
“Surly Nation changed the law before. It’s time to do it again,” the blog reads.
