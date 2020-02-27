Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A new streaming service will soon lose the sports network that many Minnesota sports fans turn to to cheer on their favorite teams.
YouTube TV says it is dropping Fox Regional Sports Networks and YES Network, after failing to reach an agreement with Sinclair Broadcasting Group, the company that owns the media.
Fox Sports shows most Twins, Wild, Timberwolves, Lynx, and United games.
As of February 29, viewers will no longer be able to watch live, on demand, or recorded content from local FOX Regional Sports Networks or YES Network.
YouTube TV writes that it does not the the decision lightly, saying they will “strive to build the best streaming experience possible.”
You must log in to post a comment.