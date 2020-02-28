MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Firefighters from both sides of the river are having a little friendly competition in the weeks ahead — they’re having a food drive to see who can collect the biggest donation.
Both the Minneapolis and St. Paul Fire Departments are participating. Crews say this allows them to the help their communities in a different way.
“Normally somebody calls 911 and we’re responding out to an emergency. But now, we can actually use our facilities to help people in need who may not know where their next meal is coming from,” Minneapolis Fire Department’s assistant chief Bryan Tyner said.
The food will be going to the North Point Food Shelf in Minneapolis, and the Hallie Q Brown Food Shelf in St. Paul.
You can help by donating non-perishable food items at any Minneapolis or St. Paul Fire Department location.
The competition runs Sunday through April 12.
