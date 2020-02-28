MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thousands of Twin Cities janitors are in the middle of a strike, and Friday morning they moved the strike to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
The janitors are all members of the SEIU union who clean dozens of corporate buildings. They’re asking for paid sick days, higher wages, and training to help cut down their impact on climate change.
Negotiations have been ongoing for months, but janitors say so far management has refused to bargain on demands.
The strike ends Friday evening.
Meanwhile, SEIU workers at HealthPartners approved their new contract. The union says members, which had threatened to strike, ratified the deal with a strong majority.
The new contract includes more pay, keeping current health plan benefits, and overtime protections.
You must log in to post a comment.