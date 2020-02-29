Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ National Response Team has announced that the fire at Press Bar And Parlor in St. Cloud was intentionally set on Feb. 17, and the business’ owner has been arrested.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ National Response Team has announced that the fire at Press Bar And Parlor in St. Cloud was intentionally set on Feb. 17, and the business’ owner has been arrested.
The fire — which destroyed a iconic part of St. Cloud’s night life scene — has now been classified as “incendiary and intentionally set.”
Authorities say the owner of the historic St. Cloud bar was arrested on arson-related charges and booked into the Stearns County jail.
ATF, St. Cloud Fire Department, St. Cloud Police Department, and Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office collectively made the determination on Saturday. Investigators are not releasing any more information about the incident at this time.
WCCO does not name suspects until they have been formally charged with a crime.
You must log in to post a comment.