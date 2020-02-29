Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police are investigating a shooting inside a Minneapolis residence where two individuals were seriously injured Saturday afternoon.
According to Minneapolis Police, they responded at about 12:50 p.m. to the 4900 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
Officers found two people with gunshot wounds and reported them as being in “grave condition.” Both people were transported to Hennepin County Medical Center.
Police believe this to be a domestic incidence so they are not looking for any suspects. Therefore, they say there is no threat to the public.
No other information is available at this time.
You must log in to post a comment.