MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Bloomington police say they have arrested suspect who fled officers in a stolen vehicle and later on foot.
According to police, the incident began when officers pursued a suspect in a stolen vehicle.
The male suspect then fled on foot into the river bottoms near 106th Street and Interstate 35W.
🚔Suspect in custody!!!….it was a long K9 track to the area of 109th st and Girard Cir. Thanks to BFD, Richfield PD, Burnsville PD and State Patrol for the help! Please enjoy the river bottoms on this beautiful Sunday afternoon!
— Bloomington Police (@BPD_MN) March 1, 2020
Police say the suspect was apprehended in the area of 109th Street and Girard Circle.
