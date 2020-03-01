Primary Guide:Click here to learn all about the candidates in Super Tuesday's presidential primary.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Bloomington Police Department, Stolen Vehicle Pursuit

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Bloomington police say they have arrested suspect who fled officers in a stolen vehicle and later on foot.

According to police, the incident began when officers pursued a suspect in a stolen vehicle.

The male suspect then fled on foot into the river bottoms near 106th Street and Interstate 35W.

Police say the suspect was apprehended in the area of 109th Street and Girard Circle.

Comments