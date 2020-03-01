MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sunday, March 1 marks the beginning of meteorological spring, and fittingly enough temperatures are in the mid-40s.
So, is this a sign of spring-like weather is going to be the norm?
In the short-term at least, yes!
This week, we’ll see temperatures mostly in the 40s and a lot of sun. On Saturday, we could even see temps hit 50 degrees.
Happy #MeteorologicalSpring! We've had continuous snow cover at @MSPAirport since November 27, 2019. Temperatures haven't hit 50° or warmer there since October 26th. Both stats will be erased in the next 7 days. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/kUAAn3xU5L
— Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) March 1, 2020
As for further out in the forecast, meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says he doesn’t see any signs of more cold air.
“In fact, I think temperatures will maintain at or over-average status,” he said. “In terms of snow status, there’s nothing in the short-term.”
Watch Augustyniak’s weather report above for the latest.
You must log in to post a comment.