MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Waseca police officer Arik Matson is making huge strides, according to an update to his CaringBridge website.
On Sunday, the update said Matson has been working hard with his therapy, which includes occupational therapy, physical therapy and speech therapy.
“His speech continues to improve and his swallowing is good enough that we’ve been able to lift most of his diet restrictions so chicken strips are back on the menu! His hand-eye coordination is also looking much better although he’s not the biggest fan of OT, he continues to work hard through it. He’s got good strength in his left arm and he’s starting to move it more and more. He’s also walking further and further with a crutch and two physical therapist,” the post said.
To keep Matson from being overstimulated while between therapies, his health care team has put a “no visitors” rule into place for the time being.
“We will let people know when the restrictions have been lifted. Until then, please know that we are grateful for every prayer sent our way and every hello we get when we’re back home,” she said.
Matson was shot Jan. 6 while responding to a report of a suspicious person in a backyard. Thirty-seven-year-old Tyler Janovsky is charged with multiple counts, including first-degree attempted murder.
