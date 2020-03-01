Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Minnetonka are investigating after reports of shots fired at the Marriott Hotel late Saturday evening.
According to police, officers were dispatched to the Marriot Hotel on the 5800 block of Opus Parkway at around 11:30 p.m. on the shots fired report.
Witnesses told police that one person suffered unknown injuries, but neither the suspected shooter or victim were at the scene when officers arrived.
Police say this is believed to be an isolated incident, and are continuing to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
