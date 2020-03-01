Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One person was shot after a physical confrontation at a business in Minneapolis Sunday evening, according to police.
Minneapolis Police responded to a shooting at about 6:30 p.m. on the 300 block of 1st Avenue North.
Police confirm that a suspect got into a physical altercation with a staff member, at that point a gun shot was fired striking a staff member. The person shot sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.
Minneapolis Police say the suspect fled on foot and they are actively investigating.
You must log in to post a comment.