Filed Under:Minneapolis Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One person was shot after a physical confrontation at a business in Minneapolis Sunday evening, according to police.

Minneapolis Police responded to a shooting at about 6:30 p.m. on the 300 block of 1st Avenue North.

Police confirm that a suspect got into a physical altercation with a staff member, at that point a gun shot was fired striking a staff member. The person shot sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Minneapolis Police say the suspect fled on foot and they are actively investigating.

