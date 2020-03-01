Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Barron County Sheriff’s Office says 80-year-old Ronald Kuruz has been found safe, reported by KSTP.
According to the sheriff’s office, Ronald Kuruz of Cameron, Wisconsin was last seen leaving his residence around 9:20 a.m. Sunday morning.
Authorities say he fell twice on the steps outside the residence. After he was able to get up, he walked to his blue Dodge pickup and drove westbound toward Barron, Wisconsin.
Kuruz is described as 6-foot, 220 pounds with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing brown pants, blue sweatshirt and a brown jacket. He is possibly still driving his blue 1998 Dodge Ram 1500 Quad.
