MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Health officials worked through the weekend to be ready to begin testing for the coronavirus within the state, instead of sending samples off to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The governor said having the ability to test for the virus makes the state more prepared to catch it early.

“The testing that can happen now as of this morning is a really good thing,” Governor Tim Walz (D-Minnesota) said.

State health officials will be ready to test up to 100 people per day. Previously there have been five people from Minnesota tested for the virus that all came back negative.

The risk to the public is currently low and state officials urged people not to panic.

“Preparation is not panic, preparation is the right thing to do,” Governor Walz said.

Still, they also urged people to be prepared.

“We do believe it’s likely that we will see cases and potentially in the fairly near future,” Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said.

Research has shown people who are elderly or have health conditions are more likely to have complications, and the state has been keeping long term care facilities updated on the situation.

“The majority of cases are mild but we all owe it to vulnerable folks in our state in our state to do we what we can do,” Malcolm said.

Governor Walz said there are state funds available to prepare for a potential outbreak and he is hopeful there could be federal help. The Governor also said he was having a White House briefing as well as a meeting with the Minnesota Hospital Association on Monday to discuss the latest on coronavirus.