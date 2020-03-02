Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Public Schools are hiring, and they say the ideal candidate is from their own community.
Hiring managers will be at the Davis Center in Minneapolis Tuesday, screening applicants for a variety of jobs.
There will also be people available there to help update resumes and get ready for interviews, along with free haircuts, discounted shoes and other supplies.
“We’re looking for top talent who can break the chains and be change makers for Minneapolis Public Schools,” the district’s recruitment coordinators said in a press release.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Davis Center is located at 1250 West Broadway Avenue in Minneapolis.
