MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A puppy is back with its new family tonight, after he was flung from a car in a Wisconsin crash.
It happened Saturday near Portage. Investigators say someone was driving recklessly on Interstate 90/Interstate 94 and slammed into another car.
The other car rolled into the ditch. The people inside are OK.
They were on their way back to Minnesota after picking up a new puppy in Madison. After the crash, the puppy was nowhere to be found.
The State Patrol, county deputies, and a local fire department searched until they found the pup, then reunited him with his owners at the hospital.
The family is back home in Minnesota tonight.
