MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As Super Tuesday quickly progresses, young voters are heading to the polls.
At St. Cloud State University, there’s been a steady flow of voters Tuesday afternoon, usually between breaks for class. Students vote at Atwood Memorial Center – the student union and on-campus polling place.
“I feel like us young people kind of need to vote a bit more so our voices are kind of heard and our opinions and stuff because I feel like some people don’t really take us that seriously when it comes to voting,” said Felicity Coleman, a sophomore at university.
A few students say the recent shake-up in the Democratic party – in which Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg dropped out in a 24-hour period – forced them to do a little more research before casting their ballot.
But most are just thankful for their first opportunity to vote in a presidential election.
“I just like exercising my right as a citizen to come and vote and have a say in my government,” said Samuel Liljenquist.
