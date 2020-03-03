Primary Guide:Today is Super Tuesday. Learn about the candidates in WCCO's primary guide.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A large police presence on Interstate-494 in Minnetonka appears to have briefly shut the roadway down in both directions during the Tuesday afternoon commute.

The Bloomington Police Department says police officers were following a stolen car on the interstate and they attempted to pull the driver over. At that point, the suspect got out of the vehicle and ran away.

Officers have set up a perimeter in the area. No arrests have been made and police are still searching for the suspect.

 

Interstate 494 – Minnetonka (credit: MnDOT)

 

This is a developing situation. Stay with WCCO for more updates soon.

