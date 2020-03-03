Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — All over the state of Minnesota, voters have their own sets of political issues guiding their decisions on what presidential candidates they end up choosing in the Minnesota primary elections and, ultimately, in November.
WCCO’s John Lauritsen was in Howard Lake in Wright County on Tuesday. It’s a town of about 2,000 people roughly 50 miles west of the Twin Cities, an area surrounded by farms and farm families.
Voters said they had a panoply of issues they were concerned over this cycle, from education and health care, to veterans rights and climate change. Here is a sample of what they told Lauritsen:
- “Education is top priority for me. Kids are everything, and they’re our fugure,” Kylie Fie said.
- “I’m a veteran so I think that’s kind of one of the top focuses for me, veterans’ rights and veterans’ health care,” Ryan Streich said.
- “I’ll vote for Trump. I ain’t ashamed of it. For me he’s done more for this country than a lot of the other people have,” Mike Eggert said.
- “It’s tough, I mean, we’re going back and forth over the three candidates. I finally decided, just vote for who I really like [Elizabeth Warren],” Tom Ratzloff said.
Voters also brought up issues like the trade war, immigration and women’s rights. A couple voters said they’d be interested in voting for Sen. Amy Klobuchar if she hadn’t already dropped out of the race.
