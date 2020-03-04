Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Convicted killer Lois Riess could soon be on her way back to Minnesota.
Riess will spend the rest of her life in prison for murdering Pamela Hutchinson in Florida in April of 2018. Investigators say she killed her husband, David Riess, in their Blooming Prairie home the month before.
She has not been tried yet in her husband’s case. Minnesota investigators started the push to bring her back to face those charges in December.
The Florida Department of Corrections cleared her to leave Wednesday. It is not clear when she will return to Minnesota.
