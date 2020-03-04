Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Pine County are investigating what they’re calling a homicide in Royalton Township.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a home on Royal Heights Lane Monday morning at about 10 a.m.
There, they found a man who was dead inside of the motor home.
Few details were immediately available about the manner of his death, but he was identified as 61-year-old Scott Ness. He had no permanent listed address.
Anyone with tips in the case is asked to contact Pine County Sheriff’s Office at 320-629-8380.
You must log in to post a comment.