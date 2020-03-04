MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two new counties passed Second Amendment Dedicated County resolutions Tuesday night, becoming the sixth and seventh to do so in Minnesota.
What had been a list of northern, rural Minnesota counties will now include Wright and Kanabec, as the trend moves closer to the metro area. Other counties include Clearwater, Marshall, Red Lake, Roseau, and Wadena.
According to the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, a Second Amendment Dedication resolution refers to a county or city which prohibits ordinances to stop gun control, or “other metro-DFL driven anti-gun policies at the state legislature.” It is a symbolic move to protect the rights of citizens to bear arms.
The resolution passed with a 5-0 vote in Wright County.
“I believe that it is the second amendment that allows us to enjoy the other God-given freedoms in this great country,” said Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer at the board meeting Tuesday night. “I am not nervous about a threat of violence. It is not our law-abiding citizens that we worry about.”
Other states — including Illinois, Colorado, California, Florida, and Virginia — have also seen an increasing number of counties declare themselves “Second Amendment sanctuaries.”
