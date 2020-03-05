MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The threat of COVID-19 is being used by Minnesota House Democrats to try and push through a paid family leave bill at the State Capitol.

The proposed bill would be paid for by payroll taxes that would be split between employer and employee and would be administered by the state of Minnesota.

The debate is still underway but it is expected to eventually pass the Minnesota House Thursday night.

The proposed bill would create 12 weeks of paid family leave for the birth or adoption of a child, as well as for an illness or care for a close relative.

The bill would create a $1.35 billion state fund every two years from a 0.6% payroll tax that would be split between employers and employees.

In all, 300 new state employees would be needed to create the program that would not be up and running for another three and a half years.

Legislators and advocates say the threat of COVID-19 only heightens the need for a family leave bill.

“As we all plan to protect our families from the spread of COVID-19, we all need to make sure that families can stay home from work or school when they are sick without worrying about having to pay the rent or put food on the table,” Dr. Hannah Lichtsinn, with Minnesota Doctors For Health Equity, said.

Republicans have argued here that this bill will kill jobs hurt businesses and be too costly for workers with that payroll tax.