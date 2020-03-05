MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 58-year-old Brownsville man faces four criminal charges related to the illegal manufacturing and dealing of explosives.
Kenneth Ray Miller made his first appearance in U.S. District Court on Wednesday.
A federal indictment accuses Kenneth Ray Miller of illegally manufacturing, dealing, transporting, and possessing explosives. He’s also accused of illegally possessing firearms.
According to the indictment, between 2013 and June 2019, Miller “imported, manufactured, transported and dealed explosive materials, smoke generating devices and a chlorate explosive mixture.” He was also allegedly in possession of several firearms despite having prior felony convictions that prohibit him from having guns. Authorities found a Smith & Wesson Model 19-6 revolver, a Winchester Model 1200, 12-gauge shotgun, and a Norinco SKS Sporter rifle.
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, along with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, the St. Paul Police Department, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and the State Fire Marshal.
