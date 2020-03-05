Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — When you think of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, Chicago, Boston and New York may come to mind. But Minneapolis is also a great place to celebrate, according to a new ranking.
WalletHub compared 200 of the largest cities across 17 key metrics to find the best places to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Those key metrics include St. Patrick’s Day parades, St. Patick’s Day traditions, share of Irish population, Irish Pubs and Restaurants per capita, average beer price, forecast and more. Click here for the methodology.
The main findings? Chicago and Boston are the top two cities, respectively. They’re followed by Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. New York took the seventh place.
Minneapolis was ranked No. 24 on the list. While the city scored low in the weather category, for obvious reasons, the city did score well in St. Patrick’s Day traditions (No. 18) .
To see the ranking, click here.
