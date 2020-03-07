Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Hundreds of Twin Cities janitors have reached a deal on a new contract with their employers, avoiding a strike.
Local news outlets are report that Service Employee International Union Local 26 reached the deal on Saturday, two days before a strike was set to start on Monday.
The four-year agreement includes wage increases of $2.20 over the life of the contract for full-time workers.
Some part-timers will move from $11.12 an hour to $16 over the life of the contract. All full-timers also will get six paid sick days by the deal’s second year.
