MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office says a car chase that was prompted by a woman being taken from her home against her will resulted in a rollover crash near the City of Aitkin on Friday. Nobody was injured.
Law enforcement says several witnesses saw a man pull into the driveway of a home and physically put a woman into his pickup truck before driving off.
The man had two domestic abuse no contact orders, in Anoka County and Freeborn County, that prohibited him from having contact with the woman he took.
Witnesses chased after the man’s pickup truck in other vehicles, and at one point two of the cars collided, causing one to leave the road and roll over at about 2:30 p.m.
The driver of the pickup truck then fled into a nearby wooded area, according to a news release.
K9 units were deployed and the 32-year-old suspect was eventually found hiding in the woods.
WCCO does not name suspects until they have been formally charged with a crime.
