CHASKA, Minn. (WCCO) – The weekend is bring unseasonably warm temperatures to the state of Minnesota and Western Wisconsin. And when that first warm up of the season hits, it’s inevitable. Minnesotans are going to get out and enjoy it.

Jim and Joanne Weygand were among the many taking a walk in the mild weather.

“Jim walks regularly,” Joanne Weygand said, “When the temperature gets to a certain point I also walk. But if it’s too cold I don’t get out there and walk,” she added.

The couple is from Carver, MN. When it warms up, flooding is always top of mind.

Jim Weygand said, “Carver is always concerned. We don’t have a nice levy system like they have here in Chaska, so it has been a big worry in the past. This year I don’t think it’s going to be too bad.”

According to meteorologists at the National Weather Service, we aren’t out of the woods yet.

“We are kind of in that stage where we don’t know exactly what’s going to happen,” Tyler Hasenstein, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said. “The biggest unknown is how much precipitation we are going to get for the rest of March and April. Often times, that has a big impact on the season, especially when we have all this melting going on in the first half of the season. Any precipitation on top of that could end up being an issue,” Hasenstein said.

As of March 7th, the season has seen an ideal melt, but that could quickly change.

“The worst case scenario would be some sort of big snow storm that refreshes our snow pack, followed by significant rains,” Hasenstein said.

April snow is not something unheard of here in Minnesota, and could very well happen again this year.

“It just remains to be seen. We have had April snow storms the last couple of years. We can’t rule it out. It is something to take note of,” Hasenstein said.