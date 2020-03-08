Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver suffered minor injuries Sunday morning after crashing their car into a pond in Eden Prairie, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Officials say troopers responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash at Highway 212 and Eden Prairie Road just after 8 a.m.
Limited details are available but officials say the driver has minor injuries and was already out of the vehicle before first responders arrived. Officials do not believe there were any other occupants in the vehicle at this time.
The crash remains under investigation.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
